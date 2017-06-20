Global Chromatography Solvents Market - Trends and Forecast to 2024 - Analysis By Product Type, Technology, Application, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global chromatography solvents market is segmented into 4 regions - North America, Europe Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America leads the market accounting a share of 46.3% in 2016 followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. While the markets of North America and Europe are on the verge of reaching maturity, Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period. This is due to global pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their manufacturing to Asian countries to achieve economies of scale. Such activities are projected to propel the growth of Asia chromatography solvents market.



Chromatography is majorly used to by FDA and other medical approval agencies for food and drug safety approvals. The market is expected to experience a prolific growth in the forecasted period due to the high emphasis being given to environmental testing, pollution control, food safety, drug development and other biotechnology driven research.



The Global Chromatography Solvents Market has been segmented On the basis of product type the market is segmented into Polar and Non Polar. Based on technology the market is segmented into LCMS, HPLC, and UHPLC. Based on application the market is segmented into Analytical Chromatography and Preparative Chromatography. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology Industry, Academics and Research, Environmental, Cosmetic Industry, Food and Beverage.



Companies Mentioned



Avantor Performance Materials

EMD-Millipore

Qualikems Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.

Regis Technologies, Inc.

Tedia Company, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

VWR International

Waters



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Segmentation



3 Market Overview



4 Executive Summary



5 Premium Insights



6 Global Chromotography Solvents Market, by Product Type



7 Global Chromotography Solvents Market, Technology



8 Global Chromotography Solvents Market, Application



9 Global Chromotography Solvents Market, by End User



10 Global Chromotography Solvents Market, by Geography



11 Global Chromotography Solvents Market: Competitive Landscape



12 Global Chromatography Solvents Market, Company Profiles



13 Appendix



