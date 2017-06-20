Head-Mounted Display Market Worth 25.01 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the market research report "Head-Mounted Display Market by Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise & Industry, Engineering & Design, Military, Medical), Product (Head Mounted, Eyewear), Component, Connectivity, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the head-mounted display (HMD) market was valued at USD 3.25 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 25.01 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 38.8% between 2017 and 2022. The increasing adoption of AR and VR technologies and availability of low-cost HMDs are the major drivers for the HMD market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse 62 market data tables and 59 figures spread through 192 pages and in-depth TOC on"Head-Mounted Display Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/head-mounted-display-hmd-market-729.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



"Consumer application expected to hold major share of HMD market during forecast period"

The consumer application led the HMD market in 2016. The use of VR headsets has been increasing in the gaming application as they are lightweight. Head-worn display devices are available for playing 3D games and are suitable for entertainment applications. The consumer application is expected to continue to lead the market for VR headsets.

"HMD market for augmented reality technology expected to grow at high CAGR between 2017 and 2022"

Increasing importance of AR HMDs or smart glasses in the enterprise and industry application is expected to drive the market. Many AR HMD or smart glass manufacturers are expected to target the enterprise and industry segment in the coming years. Optinvent S.A. (France) is focusing on enterprise solutions, targeting the logistics and manufacturing industries with its Ora-2 Professional Smart Glasses. These developments are expected to help the AR HMD market grow in the enterprise segment.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=729

"APAC expected to hold major share of HMD market between 2017 and 2022"

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the HMD market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of VR headsets in the consumer and entertainment application is one of the reasons for the growth of the HMD market in APAC. Continuous developments in the consumer application would enable the region to adopt AR and VR HMDs. APAC is home to many leading companies such as HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Lenovo Group Ltd. (China), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Xiaomi, Inc. (China), and LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea).

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=729

Major players in the HMD market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), Oculus VR, LLC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), BAE Systems, Inc. (US), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Google Inc. (US), Kopin Corporation (US), Osterhout Design Group (US), Recon Instruments, Inc. (Canada), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Sensics, Inc. (US), Thales Visionix, Inc. (US), and Vuzix Corporation (US). It also includes start-up companies such as Avegant Corporation (US), Beijing ANTVR Technology Co., Ltd. (China), FOVE, Inc. (US), Magic Leap, Inc. (US), and Shoogee GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

Browse Related Reports

Mobile Augmented Reality Market by Component (3D Cameras, Displays, Sensors, and Software), Application (Smartphones, Tablets, Personal Digital Assistants (PDA)/Game Consoles, Smart Glasses, and Wearables), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-augmented-reality-market-174800140.html

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Device Type (HMD, HUD, Handheld Device, Gesture Tracking, Projector and Display Wall), Component (Sensor, Display, Camera, and Software), Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/augmented-reality-virtual-reality-market-1185.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets