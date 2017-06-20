TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Darnley Bay Resources Limited (TSX VENTURE: DBL) (the "Company") announces that it will seek shareholder approval to change its name to Pine Point Mining Limited at the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on July 17, 2017.

Jamie Levy, President and CEO comments: "With the Company's main focus now bringing the Pine Point zinc project back into production, it is appropriate at this time to adopt a new name." Mr. Levy further adds that "The name change certainly does not take away from our other excellent projects, including the original Darnley Bay gravity anomaly near Paulatuk, also in the Northwest Territories."

The Company plans to change its TSX-V ticker symbols to "ZINC". The timing of the name change, ticker symbol change and corporate re-branding will be announced at a later date. Subject to the name change, the Company's web domain name will change to www.pinepointmining.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that Darnley Bay expects are forward-looking statements. Although Darnley Bay believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on Darnley Bay, investors should review registered filings at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Darnley Bay Resources Limited

Jamie Levy

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 567-2440

jlevy@darnleybay.com

www.darnleybay.com



Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Steve Hosein

(416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

shosein@renmarkfinancial.com

www.renmarkfinancial.com



