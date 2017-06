WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) have come under pressure during trading on Tuesday, with the restaurant chain slumping by 6.9 percent. With the drop, Chipotle has fallen to its lowest intraday level in well over two months.



The decline by Chipotle comes after the company said it expects operating costs as a percentage of sales for the second quarter to be at or slightly higher than reported for the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX