GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- The federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophonie will be meeting in Gatineau on June 22 and 23, 2017, for the 22nd Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie. The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable John Streicker, Minister responsible for the French Language Services Directorate for the Government of Yukon, will host a press conference at the closing of this meeting. Media representatives are invited to take photos and attend the press conference at the following times:

Thursday, June 22, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 a.m. Guest speaker: Kim Thuy All media are invited to attend the conference. Place: Beethoven Room Hilton Lac Leamy 3 Casino Boulevard Gatineau, Quebec 1 p.m. PHOTO OPPORTUNITY - Conference proceedings Photographers and camera operators will have access to the meeting to take photos and video footage prior to the start of the Conference. Place: Beethoven Room Hilton Lac Leamy 3 Casino Boulevard Gatineau, Quebec Friday, June 23, 2017 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11:20 a.m. MINISTERS' PRESS CONFERENCE Place: Suzor-Cote Room Hilton Lac Leamy 3 Casino Boulevard Gatineau, Quebec

Media registration

Media representatives may register on site beginning at 10:45 a.m. on June 22, 2017, in front of the Beethoven Room, and at 11:15 on June 23, 2017, in front of the Suzor-Cote Room.

Media representatives who are unable to attend the ministers' press conference may attend by telephone. To participate, dial 1-866-206-0153 - code 7427102# and confirm with the operator that you wish to participate in the ministers' press conference on the Canadian Francophonie.

The Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie, created in 1994, is the only intergovernmental forum that brings together all the ministers responsible for the Canadian Francophone. The Conference works to make the Canadian Francophonie an open, vibrant, diverse community that contributes fully to the development of Canadian society. Visit the website of the Ministerial Conference on the Canadian Francophonie at www.cmfc-mccf.ca.

Contacts:

Pierre Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

Media Relations

819-997-7788



Sylvie Painchaud

Acting National Coordinator

Ministerial Conference on the

Canadian Francophonie

506-292-3415

sylvie.painchaud@gnb.ca



Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



