Global Medical Nonwovens Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% During 2017-2024 Period: Demand For Healthcare is Expected to Help Sustain the Growth of Nonwovens Use - Research and Markets

Medical nonwovens are used majorly in medical fields such as surgical gowns, surgical glows, surgical masks, diapers, etc. They are designed in order to provide safety from infections and diseases. Nonwovens have bacterial barrier properties for the products such as surgical masks, gowns and drapes. The demand for healthcare is beginning to increase and it is expected to help sustain the growth of nonwovens use. Medical nonwovens are unique and are used widely in a range of consumer and industrial products with absorbent hygiene products, apparel, healthcare and surgical fabrics and, wipes.

According to a survey conducted by the nonwovens industry, Asia Pacific is the highest growing region in the use of medical nonwovens. Hygiene products manufacturers have the largest consumer segment of disposable nonwovens mainly due to the large baby diaper, toddler training pants and feminine hygiene markets. The value for disposable nonwovens is growing faster than the value for durable products as the growing upper and middle class population in the central Asian markets are in demand for higher performance, higher value consumer goods like diapers, feminine hygiene products and medical materials have move away from lower cost, lower quality entry level products.



The global medical nonwovens market have been segmented on the basis of type into spunbond, meltblown, drylaid, wetlaid and spun-melt-spun (SMS). Based on product type the market is segmented into hygiene and apparel products. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into direct tenders and retail.



