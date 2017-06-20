

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based meal-kit delivery company Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is reportedly looking to list its shares on the stock market just days after Amazon offered to acquire Whole Foods for $13.4 billion, a deal that is expected to have a great impact on food retailing market.



Blue Apron is seeking to raise as much as $586.5 million from its initial public offering.



Blue Apron plans to price its shares between $15 and $17, which could give the company a vale of about $3 billion at the midpoint of the range. If shares are priced at the high end of the range then the company would be valued at $3.2 billion.



The company plans to sell at least 30 million shares, with underwriters having an option to sell additional 4.5 million shares to meet over-allotment.



The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Barclays. The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol APRN.



