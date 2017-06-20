Research and Markets - Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Growth at CAGR of 10.82%, 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are AFEX, Amerex, Globe Fire Sprinkler, Siemens & Tyco

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, volume, value and retrofit, replacement, aftermarket services market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of eco-friendly products. Environmental measures are being taken globally with each country and continent aiming at reducing the existing levels of carbon emissions. Many eco-friendly technologies are being introduced to minimize the impact of environmental pollution. Considering the effect on the environment, fire safety equipment, on the one hand, saves property and life, and on the other hand, increases the amount of carbon in the environment.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is safeguarding the structure and minimizing human loss. Fire detection and suppression systems are used to avoid or minimize destruction caused by fire and prevent loss of life, assets, and property. Many countries are coming up with regulations to safeguard resources, which will drive the global fire detection and suppression systems market. Fire detection and suppression systems detect the possibility of a fire break out, alarm the surrounding environment, and suppress the fire.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is technical faults of automation equipment. Technical equipment fails to operate when not attended properly. Lack of regular maintenance and survey can lead to non-performance of these systems. Equipment must be checked regularly to ensure the proper running status of all sensors and transmitters. The systems must undergo preventive and predictive maintenance during their life-cycle.

Key vendors:



AFEX

Amerex

Globe Fire Sprinkler

Siemens

Tyco

Other prominent vendors:



Buckeye Fire Equipment

Cosco Fire Protection

Fike

Fire Suppression

Minimax

Reliable Automatic Sprinkler

Tailored Fire & Security Group



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographic segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wxlprw/global_fire

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716