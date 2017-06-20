Research and Markets - Global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems Market Growth at CAGR of 10.82%, 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are AFEX, Amerex, Globe Fire Sprinkler, Siemens & Tyco

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.82% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Fire Detection and Suppression Systems market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, volume, value and retrofit, replacement, aftermarket services market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of eco-friendly products. Environmental measures are being taken globally with each country and continent aiming at reducing the existing levels of carbon emissions. Many eco-friendly technologies are being introduced to minimize the impact of environmental pollution. Considering the effect on the environment, fire safety equipment, on the one hand, saves property and life, and on the other hand, increases the amount of carbon in the environment.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is safeguarding the structure and minimizing human loss. Fire detection and suppression systems are used to avoid or minimize destruction caused by fire and prevent loss of life, assets, and property. Many countries are coming up with regulations to safeguard resources, which will drive the global fire detection and suppression systems market. Fire detection and suppression systems detect the possibility of a fire break out, alarm the surrounding environment, and suppress the fire.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is technical faults of automation equipment. Technical equipment fails to operate when not attended properly. Lack of regular maintenance and survey can lead to non-performance of these systems. Equipment must be checked regularly to ensure the proper running status of all sensors and transmitters. The systems must undergo preventive and predictive maintenance during their life-cycle.
Key vendors:
- AFEX
- Amerex
- Globe Fire Sprinkler
- Siemens
- Tyco
Other prominent vendors:
- Buckeye Fire Equipment
- Cosco Fire Protection
- Fike
- Fire Suppression
- Minimax
- Reliable Automatic Sprinkler
- Tailored Fire & Security Group
