Technavio's latest market research report on the global hospital beds market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on health and wellnesssector, says, "Increased number of medical cases have led to an increase in the demand for patient services across the world, which is driving the growth of the global market for hospital beds. The growth of acute care services and home care services are generating demand for semi-automated and manual hospital beds."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global hospital beds market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increased adoption of automated hospital beds

In recent years, advances in technology have helped vendors develop automated hospitals beds that can be controlled and operated with minimal human effort. For instance, SAVION provides hydraulic adjustable beds to increase patient comfort. The preference for advanced products such as hydraulic adjustable beds, AC-powered adjustable hospital beds, and powered patient rotation beds among healthcare service providers is increasing compared with manual or semi-automated hospital beds.

"Automated beds include multiple folding positions, which can be changed according to treatment requirements and patient comfort and safety. These beds are especially useful for patients who have undergone multiple surgeries and need to be supported. Thus, advances in technology have minimized human effort and increased the quality of patient care services," says Amber

Rising number of medical emergencies

The rise in medical emergencies caused by outdoor accidents, industrial accidents, wars, fire breakouts, and natural calamities has been forcing healthcare providers to improve their readiness to address emergency situations. Also, life-threatening diseases such as stroke, heart attack, and organ failures also drive the demand for casualty services. To provide these advanced services, healthcare facilities are upgrading their capabilities in terms of intensive care, critical care, acute care, and surgical treatment facilities which are highly needed during the treatment of medical emergencies.

Hospitals and other healthcare emergency centers are taking increased precautions and are providing required facilities to address medical emergencies. Furthermore, they are purchasing various medical supplies such as automated beds to ensure patient comfort and safety. The growth of emergency departments to meet the rising medical emergencies drives the demand for hospital beds.

Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines lifestyle diseases as diseases caused by unhealthy habits such as smoking, consumption of alcohol, and lack of exercise. Major lifestyle diseases include stroke, heart attack, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and liver cirrhosis. Chronic diseases such as stroke, heart diseases, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases were the leading cause of death in 2010.

The increase in lifestyle diseases drives admission rates in healthcare facilities. To meet the high demand from healthcare facilities, manufacturers and suppliers are introducing advanced products and increasing market penetration through efficient distribution networks. The rising incidence of lifestyle diseases in APAC and EMEA has prompted suppliers and manufacturers to expand their market reach and enter emerging markets, which will drive the global hospital beds market.

