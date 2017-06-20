Asia Pacific Gambling Market 2017-2021 by Platform, Product, Traditional Gambling & Online Gambling - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report forecasts that the gambling market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the gambling market in APAC for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of lottery tickets, betting games, and casino games. This report, Gambling Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is availability of cash alternative. In the global gambling market, money does not have to be the only rewards. It can also be given in the form of physical goods along with monetary benefits. A major trend in the market is the use of cash alternatives such as virtual money. In Australia, the online gambling market lets the players use virtual money, which has reduced the risks related to cash. Payment options required for online cash transactions and virtual money are implemented by various gambling vendors.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in spending capability. The average per capita disposable income in developed countries cannot be accurately calculated because of the rise in the number of households with double income sources. This has led to a boost in the affordability of high-end products and spending capability of individuals, especially in developed countries. The increase in disposable incomes of the South Asian countries, such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, is expected to play a considerable role in propelling the market growth during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing addiction among low-income groups. One of the major factors for governments to be skeptical about legalizing gambling, especially online gambling in numerous countries, is due to the addictive behavior the game can invoke among the gamblers. These addicted players become prone to impulse control disorder, making them want to gamble more regularly and for higher stakes. By not legalizing online gambling, the governments are trying to control the reach of gambling games and addictive behavior, especially among the low-income population.



Key vendors:



888 Holdings

MGM Resorts

Sands China

SJM Holdings

Other prominent vendors:



Bet365 Group

Betfair Group

INTRALOT

Lotto 365

QQ Lottery

Sports Toto Malaysia

Taobao

William Hill

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by platform



Part 08: Market segmentation by traditional gambling



Part 09: Market segmentation by online gambling



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



