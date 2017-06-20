Better Living Health Tips for People With Type 2 Diabetes who are Fasting for Ramadan

HIGH WYCOMBE, England, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Muslims with Type 2 diabetes are being encouraged to use a new 'Better Living' guide on staying well during the fasting month of Ramadan (from 27thMay).

Recent figures suggest that there are around 325,000 Muslims in the UK who have diabetes (Types 1 & 2).[1]

The 'Better Living' guide, produced by Takeda UK Ltd, a company that produces Type 2 diabetes medicines, contains tips and advice including suggestions on healthy food to eat at Suhur (pre-dawn meal before fasting begins) and Iftar (meal taken to break the fast, around sunset). It also covers health issues to be aware of and action to take to avoid low blood sugar, known as a 'hypo', which can make people with Type 2 diabetes very ill.

Donna Roberts, Marketing Manager for Diabetes, Takeda UK & Ireland, said: "At Takeda we put patients first and strive to support them to best manage their health and wellbeing. We developed the 'Better Living' guide for people with Type 2 diabetes to help them stay well during Ramadan and to encourage people to have a fresh start with their health after Ramadan and Eid. Our main message to people with Type 2 diabetes who are considering fasting is to be sure you are fit and well before you start, and to always speak to your nurse or doctor."

Debbie Hicks, Nurse Consultant - Diabetes, Enfield Health Adult Community Health Services, said: "During Ramadan, restricted food and water intake can make fasting a health issue for people with Type 2 diabetes so it is very important that before choosing to fast people have all the information they need. Takeda's Better Living guide covers many of the important issues and is a really useful booklet to have to hand before and during Ramadan."

Takeda has produced the Better Living guide, available at http://www.better-living.co.uk, as part of an online diabetes education and information programme for all people with Type 2 diabetes. The Better Living programme features a website and app, as well as a printed and downloadable magazine which is available for free. Visit http://www.better-living.co.uk. Download the better-living app from both the Apple and Google app stores.

Download 'Ramadan & Type 2 diabetes - A practical guide' at: http://www.better-living.co.uk

