CHICAGO, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Independent Chicago creative and technology agency Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) today unveiled SCC|prism, the branding of its newly-merged Public Relations, Influencer marketing and Social Media practices. SCC|prism leverages the value of earned-media across traditional analog and digital media outlets, high-reach influencers and social media platforms, which are continuing to converge.

"As the media landscape continues to shift, traditional approaches towards earned media and third-party endorsement for brands are becoming obsolete," said SCC Founder and CEO Tim Condon. "Media platforms influence the social space, social content is picked up by media -- and influencers are active across platforms. The SCC|prism model leverages the power of inter-platform brand engagement, driving KPI's across the earned media continuum. The 1+1+1 = 5 approach of SCC|prism is delivering incredible results."

SCC managing partner Mike Grossman is heading up the unit with Lauren Sanborn, Director of Social Media; Laura Colar and Paige Robinson, Associate Directors, PR and Influencer Strategy, rounding out the management team. "Today, media lines have become blurred to nonexistent. A stand-alone PR, influencer or social media strategy has the potential to leave a lot of brand value on the table. Each of these practice areas work together -- and feed off one another. You need to develop a combined strategy that creates scale and takes advantage of that," said Grossman.

SCC|prism has already received best-in-class recognition in PR and social media. In 2015, it took a PRSA Silver Anvil in corporate reputation for iconic men's fashion brand, Allen Edmonds. This year, it took home WOMMY Gold for its integrated PR/Influencer/Social efforts for Seven Daughters Wines. SCC|prism's work for the Allen Edmonds brand is credited with repositioning it for six consecutive years of record sales growth.

The WOMMY-winning effort for Seven Daughters Wines, Making a Splash with Millennial Wine Drinkers, successfully integrated online and offline word of mouth to drive a 25% increase in sales. The group has also twice earned Silver Trumpet awards from the Publicity Club of Chicago (one for the Chicago Cubs, one for Seven Daughters wine).

The SCC|prism client roster includes Allen Edmonds, Eastman Chemical, Ideal Industries (corporate and multiple brands) Procter & Gamble's New Chapter vitamins and supplements, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, Solo Cup, Southern Comfort, and Terlato Wines (corporate and multiple brands).

About Schafer Condon Carter

Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) is an independent creative and technology agency that delivers transformative brand and business ideas to drive results for its clients. AOR clients include Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, National Pork Board, Pepsico, Chicago Cubs, Ideal Industries, Friendly's Restaurants and Solo Cup Company among others. A simple mission drives SCC's entrepreneurial, results-driven culture: "Think Again." SCC's integrated assets include SCC|Digital, SCC|prism, MAKE247 Content Studio and SCC|Design Services. The company also operates a private equity portfolio, SCC|Ventures, which has holdings in the food and tech sectors. Headquartered in a landmark building in Chicago's historic West Loop district, SCC has a full-time staff of over 120. To learn more about SCC, visit: http://www.SCCThinkAgain.com/

