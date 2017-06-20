

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to meet with leading members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.



Mueller, who is investigating alleged Russian interference in last year's election, is due to meet with Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and top Democrat, Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.



Senators Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., the chairman and ranking member of the Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, will also attend.



The meeting will reportedly focus on avoiding conflicts between the committee's investigation and Mueller's independent probe.



Last week, Mueller met with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Virg., to discuss similar issues.



The news of the meeting comes as a report from CNN said the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee have reached an agreement about the scope of an investigation into political interference at the FBI.



