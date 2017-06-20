Global Medical Instruments Disinfections to Reach USD 4.8 Billion by 2024 - Analysis By Type, End User, Distribution Channel & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Instruments Disinfection Market - Trends and Forecast 2024" report to their offering.

The report contains 247 pages of exclusive premium insights with 324 tables and 16 figures.

Medical equipments are designed to aid in diagnosis, monitoring and the treatment of medical conditions, also known as armamentarium. Disinfectants are the anti-bacterial agents which are used to clean or disinfect the medical instruments. Disinfectants are less effective than sterilization as it does not kill all the micro-organisms, especially resistant bacteria spores.

A disinfectant destroys the cell wall of microbes or interfering with the metabolism, which differentiate it from the antibiotics and biocides. Disinfectants are mostly used in the hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and ICU. Disinfector's are an efficient tool for the cleaning & thermal disinfection of all the medical instruments and accessories. Endoscopy refers to looking inside the body using an endoscope for medical reasons. Endoscopy reprocessors help to disinfect the instruments used in the endoscopy.



The global medical instruments disinfections market have been segmented on the basis of product the market is segmented into Disinfectants, Disinfectors, Endoscopic Reprocessors. Disinfectants are further segmented into wipes, sprays and liquid.



Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into direct tenders and over the counter (OTC).



Market Drivers:



Introduction to New Methods of Disinfection

Preventing the Spread of Bacteral Infection

Increasing Threat of Comorbidity and Hai

Stringent Regulatory Policies for Infection Control

Increased Number of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Landscape Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Executive Summary



6 Medical Instrument Disinfectants, by Type



7 Medical Instrument Disinfectants, by End-User



8 Medical Instrument Disinfectants, by Distribution Channel



9 Medical Instrument Disinfectants, by Geography



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jlw3mh/global_medical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716