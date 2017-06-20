FinancialForce to Expand Integration with Salesforce Einstein Analytics and Emerging Predictive Technologies to Bring More Intelligent Insights to Modern Businesses



LAS VEGAS, 2017-06-20 19:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, the leading cloud ERP for the new services economy, today announced its investment and commitment to Salesforce Einstein Analytics to bring world-class analytics and unparalleled financial reporting to FinancialForce customers.



The company's path towards delivering predictive analytics solutions will build upon the strength of FinancialForce's current cloud reporting and forecasting offerings, including its FinancialForce Wave for Professional Services Automation (PSA) application, which was announced at Dreamforce in 2016, and helps services organizations gain intelligence across the entire business from any device.



As part of the company's strategy, FinancialForce is exploring uniting analytics and financial reporting as a single, combined solution integrated with Einstein Analytics. This future solution can deliver accurate, faster reporting with a superior user experience-including the ability to build up and extract value from larger stockpiles of customer data. For example, a consolidated income statement with multidimensional filters could be refreshed in seconds, even if there is a large volume of data, without any pre-aggregation needed.



"In-memory intelligent analytics and reporting are imperative for modern businesses as they look for new ways to mine CRM and ERP data for use in strategic decision-making," said Raphael Bres, General Manager of Financial Management Applications at FinancialForce. "We look forward to delivering solutions that can help businesses enable deeper analysis and insights along the entire customer journey."



FinancialForce also intends to explore Salesforce Einstein artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to build out features such as predictive insights. By expanding the use of these capabilities for ERP customers, FinancialForce is able to enhance its ability to deliver new insights that help businesses thrive at speed and stay focused on driving their own customers' success.



Salesforce, Einstein Analytics and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.



About FinancialForce FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce Platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.



Media Contact: Allie Rosenberg PR Manager, FinancialForce arosenberg@financialforce.com Bill Rundle Highwire PR for FinancialForce 415.990.3348 billr@highwirepr.com