Customers to Gain More Value from FinancialForce Investments as Company Continues to Innovate in Skills and Talent Management Capabilities Critical to Services Companies



LAS VEGAS, 2017-06-20 19:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, the leading Cloud ERP vendor for the new services economy, today announced a partnership with ADP, a leading global provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions, that will bring best-in-class payroll and HCM capabilities to its cloud ERP suite and client base.



The integration will further strengthen FinancialForce's overall offering and help customers gain more value from their technology investments. This strategic partnership will provide comprehensive HCM to customers - many of whom are already using ADP for their payroll services.



The news was announced by Fred Studer, FinancialForce CMO, and Dave Imbrogno, ADP President, National Account Services, on stage at FinancialForce Community Live, the company's annual user conference in Las Vegas. Plans to offer FinancialForce clients migration and onboarding support to ADP were also discussed.



"FinancialForce has raised the standard of Cloud ERP and helped its customers unite front-office and back-office data to improve customer visibility," said ADP President of Global Enterprise Solutions, Ed Flynn. "We are excited to offer FinancialForce customers the added benefits of ADP's human capital management solutions to complement the company's leading financial management and professional services automation applications."



"HCM continues to be critical to ERP, particularly for services-based companies. This strategic partnership will give our customers a leading, comprehensive HCM solution that streamlines HR processes - including payroll - and integrates seamlessly with our leading ERP," said FinancialForce CEO Tod Nielsen. "The combination of FinancialForce ERP and ADP will improve visibility of customer needs and employee capacity to address those needs."



FinancialForce will continue to heavily invest in skills management and talent management capabilities as part of the PSA offering that are critical to services companies, while ADP will provide broader HCM capabilities, tax credit services, benefits administration, and more through this new partnership.



The two companies will begin collaborating on critical product roadmap decisions and are committed to introducing new capabilities that will enhance employee and resource management and absence tracking. ADP payroll will be integrated into FinancialForce Accounting in the coming months.



FinancialForce has already started connecting with customers and will be assisting with the migration to ADP. For more information on the partnership, please go to: https://adp.financialforce.com/



Supporting Quotes "The ADP and FinancialForce partnership will positively impact services-focused companies like LiquidHub," said Paul Harewood, CIO at LiquidHub. "This union allows FinancialForce to continue to innovate in services ERP, while ADP can deliver its leading comprehensive HCM platform to their customers-a win-win situation for businesses that are committed to winning in the new services economy."



"As enterprises face challenges from digital disruption at an increasing rate, they need to have the best enterprise software at their disposal, especially when it comes to the largest expense-people," said Holger Mueller, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "As such, businesses welcome it when software vendors partner, as long as the end-result is a mutually stronger portfolio. Enterprises prefer vendor-based integrations that are maintained by both sides across the joint solution, eliminating the need for in-house integrations and the risk of key pieces of software not working together. These strategic partnerships allow customers to focus more on what matters most for their business."



About FinancialForce FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.



About ADP (Nasdaq:ADP) Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.



Media Contacts Sandra Lo FinancialForce 415.796.8414 slo@financialforce.com Bill Rundle Highwire PR for FinancialForce 415.990.3348 billr@highwirepr.com Michael Schneider ADP, LLC 973.974.5678 michael.schneider@adp.com