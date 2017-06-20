PSA Industry Leader Wraps Customer Driven Functionality, Design and Technology into Applications to Help Organizations Thrive at Speed



LAS VEGAS, 2017-06-20 19:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinancialForce, the leading cloud ERP vendor for the new services economy, today unveiled the latest release of its industry-leading Professional Services Automation (PSA) application. The release provides a new layer of mature functionality, design and usability improvements, and platform developments-giving Professional Services Organizations (PSOs) the opportunity to operate faster and more efficiently. Additionally, through enhanced personalization, PSOs are now able to operate in a preferred environment that is better suited to their business needs, organization and workflow.



As businesses evolve to participate in the new services economy, the role of the PSO is more complex and demanding than ever before. Organizations which were once solely product-focused are now adding service elements. With so many diverse service offerings-and greater demand for enhanced software to help PSOs manage projects and services efficiently-there has never been a greater need for speed to drive success. In addition to providing PSOs with the ability to create, manage, analyze and report on projects to the rest of the business, the new release encompasses customer feedback and industry drivers while offering a quick and easy implementation. It includes:



Project management discipline support to drive customer success



-- Baseline and version control: - Supports a more mature discipline that lets customers track and better manage change across the life of a project. - Promotes a learning organization, as final project performance can be compared to the original plan to fine tune future approach. This iterative improvement ensures project margins are maximized. - In addition to analyzing a single project, versions can be compared across the organization. This provides the optics for post mortem analysis to ensure your PSO is delivering consistently across various teams and project managers. -- Issue & risk management: - Proactively identify, manage and mitigate issues and risks that challenge successful delivery. - Analyze and act quickly to increase efficiency and success. -- Project intelligence: - Built in project intelligence to indicate if the project will be delivered over or under budget in regards to effort.



Technology / platform enhancements



-- A more modern user interface with support for Salesforce Lightning Experience: - Benefit from a 'next generation user experience'. - Updated look and feel in areas like dashboards and the homepage. - Ability to take advantage of Lightning features like Kanban view and personalization. -- Personalization & speed: - Lightning-enabled ease and speed of navigation through the application with features such as personalized pages, drag and drop. - Faster personalized experience for customers to get to what they need to do their job such as smart links, quick links and interactive graphics. - Fully translatable labels can be customized to any language or map to bespoke terminology used within an organization.



"We make a point to carefully listen to customers as we continue to develop our applications. This helps us deliver on our commitments to provide an amazing and quality-led customer experience, and a seamless end-to end-business processes," said Lori Ellsworth, General Manager of Professional Services Automation (PSA) at FinancialForce. The service-led economy continues to flourish, making it increasingly important for customers to operate quickly to meet their ever-growing customer demands and remain competitive. We believe the new elements offered help our customers optimize time and talent management but also thrive at speed. This approach will help us retain our coveted position as number one in the industry."



FinancialForce is the number one PSA applications provider in the industry as the only leader in the G2 Crowd PSA Grid and with customers in the top 5% of the services industry. TSIA's recently launched 2017 annual membership technology survey cited FinancialForce PSA as the top installed PSA vendor for the second year running, with the app used by 20% of its members.



About FinancialForce FinancialForce is the leading cloud ERP for the new services economy. The #1 ERP native to the Salesforce platform, FinancialForce unifies data across the enterprise in real-time, enabling companies to rapidly evolve their business models with customers at the center. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, FinancialForce is backed by Salesforce Ventures, Technology Crossover Ventures, Advent International, and UNIT4. For more information, visit www.financialforce.com.



Media Contacts Julie Walsh FinancialForce +44(0)7580 313951 jwalsh@financialforce.com Bill Rundle Highwire PR for FinancialForce 415.990.3348 billr@highwirepr.com