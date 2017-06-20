David Beckham is Back in Madrid for new Biotherm Homme Aquapower 20th June 2017

PARIS, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

French luxury skincare brand Biotherm Homme has chosen Madrid to celebrate the success of its Aquapower hydration range with brand ambassador David Beckham



In Madrid , David Beckham and Biotherm Homme launched the new Aquapower GreatStart digital campaign with journalists and top influencers

David Beckham was in Madrid for the first time in a year. "I am so happy Biotherm Homme invited me to Madrid, a city I lived in for four years. Today we celebrate a new chapter in the Aquapower success story."

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8125651-david-beckham-biotherm-homme-aquapower/

Biotherm Homme Aquapower Gel provides the necessary daily hydration for men's skin in a fresh texture. The brand announced two new products in the Aquapower range: Aquapower Fresh Water Gel a fresh gel formula able to lower the skin temperature by 2C, and Aquapower Daily Defense SPF 14 the sun protection necessary to prevent premature ageing.

"My morning skincare routine is pretty fast - I quickly shower, cleanse, and moisturize my face. Aquapower is great in the morning; it is like a cool splash of water on my face and it is so refreshing. When I use it, I know I have done something good for my skin," said David Beckham.

David Beckham is Biotherm Homme first global ambassador. The relationship will continue with several joint projects planned for men's skincare and grooming products, the details of which will be revealed before the end of the year.

During his day in Madrid, David Beckham met with actors Alex González and Maxi Iglesias and model and Biotherm Ambassador Ariadne Artiles. Together they launched new Aquapower GreatStart digital campaign, inviting men to give their day a great start with Aquapower Gel.

http://www.biothermhomme.com

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525280/Biotherm_Homme.jpg )





Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8125651-david-beckham-biotherm-homme-aquapower/

