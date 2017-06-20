Technavio market research analysts forecast the global robot teach pendant marketto grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006255/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global robot teach pendant market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global robot teach pendant marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists material handling, welding and painting as the three major application segments, of which the material handling segment accounted for more than 42% of the market share in 2016.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automationresearch, "The global robot teach pendant market will see a surge in demand due to the growth of industrial robot market in the automotive, electrical and electronics, and metal sectors. These industries are increasingly relying on industrial robots for material handling, welding, painting, and other applications.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global robot teach pendant market:

Technological improvements

Development of next-generation robots

Increased demand from non-automotive applications

Technological improvements

Over the years, vendors have been focusing on incorporating cutting-edge breakthroughs that can improve robotic applications and help companies increase their bottom line. For instance, vendors have introduced wireless robot teach pendants that improve robot teaching time, by allowing operators and technicians with greater mobility. Vendors are also focusing on improving capabilities which enhance on the fly programming of assembly lines with less downtime.

"There are also innovations in teach pendants that allow users to control robots through hand motion. Players are also developing next-generation teach pendants that can enhance safety by programming. They are using virtual reality simulations in the case of scenarios that involve an unsafe environment," says Raghav.

Development of next-generation robots

Many R&D activities in robotics focus on improvements in technologies, such as motion control, gripping, navigation, perception manipulation, mechatronics, and drives, to ensure efficiency in applications, such as loading and material handling.

The forecast period will see a greater focus on second-generation robots empowered with 3D-vision systems and sensors working in combination with intelligent algorithms and control systems with teach pendants, to detect human presence and machines. Vendors will focus on improving the cognitive skills of robots through high-power processors, sensors, and control systems to analyze gathered information in real time and adapt their behavior accordingly. The demand from such technologically enhanced industrial robots will significantly drive the growth of the global robot teach pendant market.

Increased demand from non-automotive applications

Although applications in the automotive industry will continue to dominate the demand for industrial robots, Technavio anticipates an increase in the adoption of industrial robots in the non-automotive manufacturing industries, such as electrical and electronics and F&B. This will have a positive impact on the global teach pendant market.

Since 2000, the non-automotive manufacturing industries have been revamping their production divisions with industrial robotics, to keep pace with technological innovations and improve their bottom lines. As industrial robots execute their functions with efficiency and precision, they are expected to meet the demands of expanding and diversifying. This is expected to be an important driver for industrial robots and other related hardware, such as teach pendants, during the forecast period.

Browse Related Reports:

Manned Security Services Market in India 2017-2021

Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2021

Facility Management (FM) Services Market in Europe 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like robotics. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006255/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com