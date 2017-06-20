sprite-preloader
20.06.2017 | 19:46
PR Newswire

Europe Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Databook 2012-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Function, by Consumer, by Card Type, Consumer Behaviour by Gifting Occasion, and Market Share by Retail Categories" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Europe gift cards market, covering over 30+ market segments and sub-segments for each of the 15 countries. Please note that this is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables.

Report Scope

  • Market data and insights
  • Prepaid segments by card function
  • Consumer segments
  • Consumer Spend Segments
  • Retail spend categories
  • Prepaid card categories
  • Gift card
  • Consumer incentive card
  • Employee/partner incentive card

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

8 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

9 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

10 Further Reading

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v35khg/europe_gift_cards

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


