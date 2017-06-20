SAN ANTONIO, TX--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - National education researchers and scholars came together during April's annual meeting of AERA in San Antonio, Texas to hear GSEP's Dr. Reyna Garcia-Ramos deliver her paper, entitled Preservice Teachers Use a Sociocultural Approach to Help High School Students Find Their Voice during the session she chaired on preservice teacher preparation. Dr. Garcia-Ramos is the current secretary of AERA's Bilingual Education Research Committee, as well as the award-winning former director of legislative affairs for the California Association for Bilingual Education. During her years of bilingual classroom experience throughout the Los Angeles School District, Dr. Garcia-Ramos worked to raise funds for teachers and designed culturally relevant curricula for Spanish-speaking immigrants now living in California.

Dr. Garcia-Ramos describes her commitment to bilingual education as informed by her personal history. In an essay featured in the Los Angeles Times, she described having encountered teachers who labeled Spanish-speaking students as "illiterate," simply because they did not know how to read and write in English despite proficiency in their native language. "Bilingual education made a difference in my life, and it continues to make a difference in the lives of our English learners today," she says.

With a theme for the 2017 meeting of "Knowledge to Action: Achieving the Promise of Equal Education Opportunity," the scholarly conference also featured Dr. Eric Hamilton, Associate Dean of Education at GSEP. Dr. Hamilton served as a discussant to authors who completed research and inquiry in Embodying, Personalizing, and Rendering Mathematics Using Technology. Dr. Hamilton also presented his poster: Technology Ensembles, Interactional Bandwidth, Participatory Teaching, and Identify Shifts in Secondary STEM Education, an ongoing participatory teaching and media-making project.

A former division director with the National Science Foundation, international speaker and active researcher in the development of innovative learning technologies, Dr. Hamilton has become a national leader in the areas of mathematics educational reform and promoting the role of technology in both formal and informal education. "I think combining technology with an astute understanding of how people learn can help lead to a new golden age for education," he explains.

GSEP graduate and current assistant professor at Southeastern Oklahoma State University Dr. Crystal Moore (Jensen), EDLT '13, chaired topics in gamification and game-based learning and curriculum studies. Dr. Moore also presented her paper on intergenerational mentoring partnerships. A current PhD student in GSEP's Global Leadership and Change program, Ms. Sonya Sharififard served as a chair in the Mentorship, Law and Education session, as well as in the Social Sciences Divisions. Additionally, as part of the AERA Service Project, Ms. Sharififard participated in the World Literacy Day Children's read-aloud.

Reflecting the graduate school's mission to provide not only the highest standards of academic excellence but to perpetuate a tradition of purpose, service, and leadership both on a local and global stage, GSEP faculty, graduates and current students will continue to participate in conclaves similar to AERA as well as other worldwide projects, conferences and events throughout the year.

