Global PPE Market for Lab and Research Facilities 2017-2021 - One Trend in the Market is Growing Use of Robots in Lab Operations - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global PPE Market for Lab and Research Facilities 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global PPE market for lab and research facilities to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PPE market for lab and research facilities for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of PPE used in labs and research facilities. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing use of robots in lab operations. Automation of operations is the new trend that is sweeping all industries. The use of robots for manual operations has posed a threat to the workforce. These robots are likely to replace the workforce and manpower over the coming years.



According to the report, one driver in the market is augmented investments in pharmaceutical industry. The increase in investments in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the demand for PPE during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of sub-contract laboratories, especially in the pharmaceutical industry, is likely to lead to a rise in demand for PPE during the forecast period. The end-users of PPE in this industry are involved in the discovery of new chemical molecules, new drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and other pharmaceutical ingredients.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is functionality challenges on using multiple PPE. Laboratories and research centers require the simultaneous use of various types of PPE due to the presence of multiple hazards. However, using PPE in combination is a concern to employers as the use of one PPE may render another ineffective. Safety goggles cannot be used with a respiratory mask or ear muffs, as it often reduces the protection of the wearer. The challenge is to make different PPE compatible for combination use, based on the work environment.



Key vendors:



3M

Ansell

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Other prominent vendors:



Alpha ProTech

DuPont

JSP

MSA

Lakeland Industries

W.L. & Gore Associates



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



