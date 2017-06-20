

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's handling of the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election has helped drag his approval rating to a new record low, according to the results of a CBS News poll.



The poll found that 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump's job performance, down from 41 percent in April and at the lowest level in CBS News polls since he became president. Fifty-seven percent now disapprove.



The decline comes as 72 percent of Republicans approve of Trump compared to the 83 percent seen at the 100-day mark of his presidency.



Disapproval of Trump's handling of the Russia investigation is also weighing on his overall approval rating, as 63 percent disapprove versus just 28 percent that approve.



Thirty-five percent of Americans said Trump's handling of the Russia investigation has made them think worse of him, including 15 percent of Republicans.



However, the poll showed mixed views on the seriousness of Russia investigation, which has been a nearly constant headache for the White House for the past several weeks.



Thirty-nine percent said the investigation is a critical natural security issue, although 32 percent said it is a political distraction. Another 27 percent said the investigation is serious but not as serious as other issues.



CBS News noted that more than half of Republicans call the investigation a political distraction that should be put aside.



Meanwhile, the poll found that most Americans believe Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation will be impartial and that Trump should not do anything to try to stop it.



The CBS News survey of 1,117 adults was conducted by SSRS between June 15th and 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.



