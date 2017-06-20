

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell to the lowest in more than a month Tuesday as dovish comments from the Bank of England helped strengthen the U.S. dollar.



August gold was down $3.20, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,243.50/oz, extending steep recent losses.



The time is not right to begin raising interest rates, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday, citing weak wage growth.



'Given the mixed signals on consumer spending and business investment, and given the still subdued domestic inflationary pressures, in particular anaemic wage growth, now is not yet the time to begin that adjustment,' Carney said in his delayed speech at the Mansion House.



Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve seems determined to hike interest rates in the U.S. despite recent economic weakness and sluggish inflation.



'Inflation is a little lower than what we would like, but we think that if the labor market continues to tighten, wages will gradually pick up and with that, inflation will gradually get back to 2 percent,' New York President William Dudley said yesterday.



