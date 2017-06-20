Global Freight Brokerage Market 2017-2021 - Growing Transportation and Logistics Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Freight Brokerage Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global freight brokerage market to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global freight brokerage market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors through the sales of freight brokerage services which include LTL, FTL, temperature-controlled and others. The others type of services includes dry van and flatbed trailers. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing transportation and logistics industry. The global freight brokerage market is growing because of the rising transportation industry globally. It is estimated that in the European Union, it generated a revenue of more than $500 billion in 2016. Also, in the US, it is estimated that the transportation industry accounted for more than 8% of the GDP of the country in 2016, which was more than 10% in case of China. Furthermore, it is observed that the number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the freight transportation industry is growing.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising industrial demand for freight transportation. The demand for freight transportation is increasing in many industries, which is generating the demand for freight brokers. In the construction equipment industry, it is estimated that more than 45% of the overall revenue is generated from heavy wheel loaders. Freight transportation is a key element in the construction industry as most projects are handled offsite. Moreover, the infrastructure, real estate, and the energy industries require construction equipment.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high complexity in heavy freight transportation industry. The high complexity involved in the heavy freight transportation industry affect the global freight brokerage market. This is primarily because heavy freight loads exceed the size and weight limits of highways, sea, and air transports.



Key vendors:



C.H. Robinson

XPO Logistics

Expeditors

Echo Global Logistics

Other prominent vendors:



TQL

Landstar

Worldwide Express

Cerasis

Cargomatic

BNSF Logistics

GlobalTranz

Coyote Logistics



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by mode of transportation



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4kv3gb/global_freight

