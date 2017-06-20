Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal spa market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006294/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global spa market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global spa market has intense competition due to the presence of local and international players. Growing globalization has fueled the growth of the global spa market and the players see this as an opportunity to expand their business and operate in different areas globally. The players in the global spa market come up with innovative products and services to attract new customers and meet their requirements by offering different spa packages, which include spa treatments, fitness classes, exercise classes, wellness lectures, and healthy cuisine to promote the healthy living among visitors.

The growth in demand for spa services among customers attracts new entrants in the spa market. This will hinder the growth of the leading players. To sustain the position in the market, the existing players need to focus on different promotion strategies such as branding and use of digital and social media advertisements for promoting new spa treatments and differentiation says Tamal Saha, lead retail goods and services analyst from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

HOT SPRINGS RESORT SPA

HOT SPRINGS RESORT SPA offers various lodging options and spa services. It also organizes weddings and events. It has four luxury suites with a jacuzzi style tub with mineral water in the resort rooms. It also has a deluxe cabin with a full size outdoor jacuzzi-style tub. The company has established its presence in the spa market in the US through its spa services segment. It has nationally certified and state licensed massage therapists and staffs

Lanserhof

Lanserhof has established its presence in the spa market with its offerings through its division, Lanserhof Tegernsee. It offers the LANS Med Concept that is based on Modern Mayr Medicine and the latest medical expertise specifically intended to suit an individual. The company offers an individually designed cleansing and de-acidification process, sensitive detoxification, sports-science-based performance, growing therapies, and energetic treatments.

Marriott International

Marriot International is one of the leading hospitality companies with a global presence. The company operates its spa businesses through one of its popular resorts known as St. Regis Aspen Resort. The spa services that Remède Aspen Spa offers are aromatherapy, body treatments, couple treatments, energy work, facials, fitness, hair and scalp treatments, hydrotherapy, massage, microdermabrasion, prenatal services, and yoga.

Massage Envy Franchising

Massage Envy Franchising is a national franchisor that provides therapeutic massage and skincare services. The company has more than 25,000 professionals as massage therapists and estheticians and more than 1.65 million members. The company has established its presence in the spa market with its offerings through its two business segments that include massage and skincare.

Rancho La Puerta

Rancho La Puerta is a fitness resort and destination spa. It offers facilities, programs, and amenities such as cottage-style casitas, fitness classes, outdoor recreation, spa, dining, and other services. Its offerings include accommodations, gourmet vegetarian meals (seafood), fitness classes, hikes and activities, and various special presentations. The Rancho La Puerta spa process includes spa treatments that cleanse, relax, and energize the body.

Browse Related Reports:

Camping Tent Market in Europe 2017-2021

Global Decorative Lighting Market 2017-2021

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggagepet supplies, and retail systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006294/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com