ANGUILLA, BRITISH WEST INDIES -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW)(OTCQB: SGLDF) (the "Company"), mobile software developer, owner, and publisher of Rooplay (www.rooplay.com) and the Rooplay Originals games featuring Garfield, today announced that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on June 8, 2017. The oversubscribed financing totaled Canadian $1.045 million (the "Financing") and consisted of 2,323,779 units priced at Canadian $0.45 per unit ("Units"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company for 12 months following closing. The exercise price of the warrants is Canadian $0.55 per share for the first six months following closing and Canadian $0.65 per share for the period which is 7-12 months following closing.

Directors, officers, and insiders of the Company subscribed for 1.2 million Units of the Financing. Proceeds from the Financing are expected to be used to expand the Company's B2B distribution strategy, launch the Rooplay.com web platform, complete technical integrations to mobile operator billing systems, and general working capital.

The Financing has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and all securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of closing. The Company did not incur any finders fees or commissions in the private placement financing and no securities were issued as bonuses, finders' fees or commissions.

The Securities referred to herein will not be or have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

About Shoal Games Ltd.

Shoal Games Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SGW)(OTCQB: SGLDF) (www.shoalgames.com) is the parent company of the group of companies, which owns Rooplay (www.rooplay.com), an innovative EdTech games platform that empowers children to play, learn, and create; Rooplay Original edugames series featuring Garfield; Garfield's Bingo (www.garfieldsbingo.com), the first bingo game to feature a mega-brand; and Trophy Bingo (www.trophybingo.com), live across mobile platforms with over 500,000 installs. Rooplay is available exclusively on Android and is live worldwide in Google Play. The product offers families a handpicked and growing selection of more than 500 interactive games for a monthly subscription fee. Rooplay follows the same subscription business model as Netflix, but with games instead of video.

