Global Coated Flat Glass Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Coated Flat Glass Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global coated flat glass market to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coated flat glass market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand for solar thermal panels. Coated flat glass is used in solar power plants. It is also used for energy conservation in residential and commercial buildings. Advanced glazing techniques can be used to reduce the requirement for heating and cooling in buildings. Thus, it reduces the energy consumption in buildings.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is focus on eco-friendly approach. Manufacturing processes of flat glass release a lot of toxic substances such as greenhouse gases, which result in environment pollution and global warming. To address this issue, European countries are now focusing more on eco-friendly approaches for the manufacture of glass.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is escalating raw material prices. The major raw materials used in the coated flat glass manufacturing process are sand, soda ash, recycled glass, dolomite, limestone, alumina, iron oxide, salt cake, colorants, and refining agents. Among them, silica sand, soda ash, silicates, and limestone are the major expensive raw materials. Fluctuating prices of these raw materials that are required to manufacture flat glass will lead to an increase in production costs because the cost of raw materials accounts for approximately 23% of the cost of the finished product.



Key vendors:



ASAHI GLASS

Euroglas

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Other prominent vendors:



Cardinal Glass Industries

Central Glass

China Specialty Glass

DB Glass

Fuso Glass India

Fuyao Group

Gulf Glass

PPG Industries

Sisecam Group

TAIWAN GLASS

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/grxznl/global_coated

