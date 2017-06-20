Legends Business Group, Inc. Announces New CEO and Share Retirement

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Legends Business Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: LGBS) today announced that Bill Schaefer is leaving his position as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Brian Estrada was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Estrada brings with him knowledge and background in the Oil & Gas sector for the company moving forward. As a commitment to the shareholders, the new CEO was able to get Bill Schaefer to retire all his shares of 650,000,000 common.

Estrada stated that, by having the old CEO step down, and with his new share retirement commitment, this will remove any fear of those shares coming into the market. Expect more updates and news soon.

SOURCE: Legends Business Group, Inc.