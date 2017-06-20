Technavio's latest market research report on the global wireless chipset marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on semiconductor equipmentsays, "A major factor propelling market growth is the technological advances in software and semiconducting devices. Developing countries will observe rapid technological advances with the increasing use of the wireless technology such as personal assistance, hotspots, and application interface. Due to the fast-paced lifestyles and work schedules, customers adopt technologies that are reliable and convenient."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global wireless chipset marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Li-Fi advanced wireless technologies

Increasing need for wireless connectivity in factories

Growing adoption of IoT

Li-Fi advanced wireless technologies

Light fidelity or Li-Fi is one of the latest wireless communication technologies, which is likely to experience increased adoption during the forecast period. Li-Fi is the advanced technology of Wi-Fi, which uses visible light for data transfer, instead of radio waves that are used by Wi-Fi. It enables high-speed data transfer between devices, using light-emitting diodes to enable connectivity and data transfer between devices.

The highest speed reaches up to 230 GB per second. The standard used by Li-Fi is high-speed infrared communications. It transfers about 1 GHz through any medium. It encounters less interference and can pass through any medium and even dense regions.

Increasing need for wireless connectivity in factories

There is increased need for smart factories in the automation, industrial communication, and process industries globally. Countries such as China and Germany have started manufacturing products using automation technology. Automation requires wireless communication and better connectivity. Thus, the growing adoption of the technology is likely to propel the growth of the wireless chipset market during the forecast period.

"Industries such as security and sensor control and process control need to monitor processes continuously. Thus, they need the wireless chipset technology to establish secure connections among all the devices involved in the process. This reduces the operation cost, increases the information sharing, avoids cyclic process, and reduces the chance of defects," says Sunil.

Growing adoption of IoT

Wireless chipset acts as a key component for IoT-based systems. Embedded system, which is a subset of IoT and known as M2M communication, is used in the medical, building automation, and industrial automation sectors. The system uses devices that are enabled with various wireless protocols such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, and others. Each protocol has different usage and is designed for specific ranges. These protocols are used in controllers and servers that centralize the gateway to keep devices simple. Gateways are used to connect other sensors and devices. Gateways act as hubs and provide centralized functionality and enable connectivity with other hubs.

