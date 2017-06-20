sprite-preloader
20.06.2017 | 20:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Organic Chocolate Market 2017-2021 - Growing Popularity of Artisanal Organic Chocolate - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organic Chocolate Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts that the global organic chocolate market to grow at a CAGR of 2.38% during the period 2017-2021

Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana are the world's primary producers of cocoa. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organic chocolate market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of organic dark chocolates, organic milk chocolates, and organic white chocolates. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of artisanal organic chocolate. Organic chocolate is often produced in small batches. This is because production in small batches provides uniqueness to the chocolate produced and helps manufacturers to price it high.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand for organic and better-for-you products. Organic chocolate is becoming popular due to its health benefits. Organic raw chocolate is a healthy superfood, which contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It does not contain chemicals, pesticides, fillers, and preservatives. Organic cocoa contains minerals such as copper, manganese, zinc, sulfur, and rich B-vitamins like niacin.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is stringent rules and regulations. The need to comply with the stringent regulations and guidelines issued by the various government bodies is a key factor that can negatively affect the growth of the market during the forecast period. Organic chocolate must contain certified organic ingredients to be called organic. In other words, they should not contain pesticides and genetically modified ingredients.

Key vendors:




  • Artisan Confections Company
  • GREEN & BLACK'S
  • Newman's Own
  • Taza Chocolate
  • NibMor
  • EQUAL EXCHANGE COOP

Other prominent vendors:

  • ALTER ECO
  • Chocolat Bernrain AG/ Chocolat Stella
  • Endangered Species Chocolate
  • Giddy Yoyo
  • Lake Champlain Chocolates
  • Mason & Co.
  • Rococo chocolates
  • The Grenada Chocolate Company
  • The Raw Chocolate Company

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Competitor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7qbdn4/global_organic

