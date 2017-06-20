

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Much of the recent focus in Washington has been on the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election, but House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is confident lawmakers will still be able to successfully reform the nation's tax code this year.



Ryan declared to members of the National Association of Manufacturers in a speech on Tuesday that tax reform will be accomplished in 2017.



'I am here to tell you: We are going to get this done in 2017,' Ryan said. 'We need to get this done in 2017. We cannot let this once-in-a-generation moment slip by.'



'Yes, the defenders of the status quo-and there are many-are counting on us to lose our nerve, to fall back, or put this off altogether,' he added. 'But we will not wait for a path free of obstacles, because it does not exist.'



Ryan called for consolidating the seven existing tax brackets into three, doubling the standard deduction and eliminating loopholes to lower tax rates.



The House Speaker also indicated the Republican tax reform plan would reduce taxes on small businesses and corporations.



'Real tax reform means slashing our corporate tax rate as low as possible,' Ryan said. 'This means eliminating special-interest carve-outs and replacing them with lower tax rates for all businesses.'



He added, 'And this means creating a new, lower tax, specifically for small businesses, so they can compete fairly, on a level playing field.'



Ryan said tax reform should also encourage U.S. manufacturing but appeared to acknowledge the administration's opposition to a border-adjustment tax on imports.



