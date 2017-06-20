Global Head-up Display (HUD) Market in the Transportation Sector 2017-2021 - Declining ASP of HUDs in the Automotive Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global head-up display (HUD) market in the transportation sector to grow at a CAGR of 28.35% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Head-up Display (HUD) Market in the Transportation Sector Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the shipments, sales, volume, and value.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising electronic content and ecosystem growth for autonomous vehicle. The rapid evolution of multiple display systems and HUD device technologies has been an offshoot of the gradual trend toward electrification of automotive mechanics. This had multiple reasons, one main reason being the push toward lighter vehicles and higher fuel efficiency initially. The second reason was an inherent drive toward the fully autonomous electric car, which is expected to have the highest percentage of electronic content ever.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is automotive electronics industry to adopt autonomous vehicle concept. In terms of demand side behavior, the automotive industry is witnessing a shift in structure. Due to factors, such as traffic congestion increasing vehicle population, there are services such as car rentals, cab services, and carpooling in urban cities. To go hand in hand with these changes, OEMs are introducing new technologies such as autonomous and driverless vehicle concept.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high cost of HUDs. HUDs are still in the development stage and are yet to be accepted worldwide. The market for HUDs is mostly restricted to luxury cars, and the high cost of production has resulted in a fewer number of manufacturers entering the market. This has resulted in the high ASP of HUDs in the automotive sector, which is a critical factor as this cost is passed on to the customer.



Key vendors:



Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

Nippon Seiki

Robert Bosch

Other prominent vendors:



Panasonic Automotive Systems

Visteon

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



