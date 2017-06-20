According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the manned security services market in the Middle East is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Manned Security Services Market in the Middle East 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

"There has been tremendous growth and development in the Middle East during the past few years, which has resulted in the high living standards of people, along with an increased threat to their lives and properties. The region is thus, experiencing an increase in crime rate, terrorism, and cross-border crime that demand the need for manned guarding," says Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research.

The market research analysis categorizes the global manned security services market in the Middle East market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Commercial buildings

Government buildings

Residential buildings

Manned security services market in the Middle East by commercial buildings

The commercial buildings segment consists of office buildings, hospitality sector buildings, healthcare buildings, and retail buildings. Office buildings remain occupied by people day and night. The interaction level of people with these buildings is high, which is the reason behind the high-security requirements in such buildings.

The Middle East hosts millions of tourists every year who visit various places in the region. Accordingly, their security becomes a major concern for hotels and resorts in the hospitality industry. Healthcare buildings comprise clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, and others. These buildings are essential for taking care of the health of individuals. The job of security guards includes both customer service and security, to ensure a sense of safety, security, and comfort of visitors, patients, and staff alike. Retail buildings consist of shopping centers, distribution centers, supermarkets, entertainment centers, and others. These buildings consist of various pieces of digital security equipment controlled by manned security to ensure the safety of people and safeguard the store items against theft.

"The security equipment rigged in these buildings includes cameras, alarm systems, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and others. Apart from the various pieces of equipment, manned security personnel also remain in the building to make sure the safety of the building is in place," says Sushmit.

Manned security services market in the Middle East by government buildings

The government and institutional buildings are highly sensitive from a security point of view. Government infrastructure consists of confidential information that is essential for any country. In such situations, extra surveillance through manned guarding and technology is important.

Airport security is about securing passengers, airport staff, and planes from any harm. Public sector buildings comprise of different offices, libraries, universities, schools, parks, and others. In these buildings static and mobile security is needed on a wide scale to stop unwanted access. Public transport areas like railway stations, bus stands, taxi stands, and others, are protected using human and video surveillance.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

G4S

Hemaya

Securitas

Transguard

