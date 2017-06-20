

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Tuesday afternoon. The buck is gaining ground against its major European rivals, but is down in comparison to the Japanese Yen. The continued lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines.



Things will begin to pick up on the economic front beginning Wednesday, with the release of the existing home sales report. Weekly jobless claims and the leading economic index will follow on Thursday and new home sales are slated for Friday morning.



The dollar has risen to nearly a 3-week high of $1.1125 against the Euro Tuesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.1165.



The Eurozone current account surplus declined to the lowest level in more than two years in April, figures from the European Central Bank showed Tuesday. The current account surplus fell to EUR 22.2 billion in April from EUR 35.7 billion in March. This was the lowest since November 2014, when the surplus totaled EUR 21.65 billion.



Germany's producer price inflation eased to a four-month low in May, figures from Destatis revealed Tuesday. Producer prices advanced 2.8 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 3.4 percent growth seen in April and the 2.9 percent increase economists had forecast. The 2.8 percent was the weakest growth since January.



The time is not right to begin raising interest rates, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday, citing the weak wage growth and inflationary pressures.



'Given the mixed signals on consumer spending and business investment, and given the still subdued domestic inflationary pressures, in particular anemic wage growth, now is not yet the time to begin that adjustment,' Carney said in his delayed speech at the Mansion House.



The buck has broken out to a 2-month high of $1.2625 against the pound sterling Tuesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.2758.



The greenback has slipped to around Y111.480 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from a high of Y111.786.



