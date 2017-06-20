Booking.com Wins Québec Relationship Marketing Association Golden Arrow Award

MONTREAL, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with over a million incredible places to stay, is proud to announce that it has been presented with the Consumer Voice Golden Arrow relationship marketing award by L'Association du marketing relationnel ("AMR"), the relationship marketing association of Quebec.

This prize was determined through a survey asking Quebec consumers to rate online travel websites based on their ease of use, speed of purchase and information about their products. It was handed out last night at the reception Gala Fleche d'or 2017.

"We are truly honored to receive this prestigious award," says Marco Purificati, Booking.com Area Manager. "At Booking.com, we strive to stay one step ahead of our competition and to prove to our customers that they are top of mind in everything that we do. Quebec is not only a province that we love, but is also place with some of the most beautiful, must-see properties in the world. We will carry this award with pride and use it as motivation to continue growing in ways that we hope will impress and inspire our Quebec family."

"Booking.com has solidified its place as one of Quebecers' favourite travel planning resources," explained Gilles Vaillancourt, executive director of the AMR. "The company, which is the largest online accommodations provider in the world, consistently meets and exceeds the expectations that travellers have. Their variety of accommodation types, technical capabilities, and excellent customer service are second to none."

Founded in 1987, L'Association du marketing relationnel (AMR) represents businesses, suppliers and individuals interested in best relationship marketing practices in Quebec, which serve as a model of excellence in North America.

