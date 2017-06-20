APPROACHING DEADLINE: Lundin Law PC Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against KBR, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Lundin Law PC, a shareholder rights firm, announces a class action lawsuit against KBR, Inc. ("KBR" or the "Company") (NYSE: KBR) regarding possible violations of federal securities laws between February 26, 2016 and April 27, 2017 inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired KBR shares during the Class Period should contact the firm prior to the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

To participate in this class action lawsuit, click here.

You can also call Brian Lundin, Esq., of Lundin Law PC, at 888-713-1033, or you can e-mail him at brian@lundinlawpc.com.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not considered represented by an attorney. You may also choose to do nothing and be an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, KBR made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's United Kingdom subsidiaries violated applicable bribery and corruption laws. On April 28, 2017, the United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office confirmed that it had opened an investigation into the activities of KBR's UK subsidiaries for suspected offenses of bribery and corruption. When this news was released, KBR's stock price fell materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

Lundin Law PC was established by Brian Lundin, Esq., a securities litigator in Los Angeles dedicated to upholding shareholders' rights.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethics rules.

Contact:

Lundin Law PC

Brian Lundin, Esq.

Telephone: 888-713-1033

Facsimile: 888-713-1125

brian@lundinlawpc.com

http://lundinlawpc.com/

SOURCE: Lundin Law PC