sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.06.2017 | 21:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2021 - Growing Importance for Increasing Efficiency and Reducing Operational Cost - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global centrifugal pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, and replacements.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing importance for increasing efficiency and reducing operational cost. Most end-users are upgrading their existing machinery and equipment to improve efficiency, reduce operational cost, and integrate all operational functions. Growing awareness among end-users about the need for energy savings is one of the reasons for the upgrade and modernization of plants. Most governments around the world are imposing strict regulations to control the energy consumptions.

One trend in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions. Most vendors of the global centrifugal pumps market are opting for long-term contracts due to heavy competition and fluctuating raw material prices. Therefore, vendors are opting for mergers and acquisitions to expand their business operations and tackle the competition.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. Unstable raw material prices affect the cost of production, and many prominent vendors are choosing a long-term contract with their suppliers to overcome the fluctuating raw material prices. This strategy is not feasible for small vendors who are adversely affected by the fluctuating raw material prices. Stainless steel, iron, bronze, and copper are major raw materials used for centrifugal pumps.

Key vendors:

  • Flowserve
  • ITT
  • Sulzer
  • KSB
  • Pentair

Other prominent vendors:

  • Atlas Copco
  • Dandong Colossus & Co
  • John Crane
  • EBARA Corporation
  • Siemens
  • Apex Pumps
  • Carver Pump
  • Dencil Pumps
  • KTR Kupplungstechnik
  • Castle Pumps

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2pgrff/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire