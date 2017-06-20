Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2021 - Growing Importance for Increasing Efficiency and Reducing Operational Cost - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global centrifugal pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Centrifugal Pumps Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, retrofits, and replacements.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing importance for increasing efficiency and reducing operational cost. Most end-users are upgrading their existing machinery and equipment to improve efficiency, reduce operational cost, and integrate all operational functions. Growing awareness among end-users about the need for energy savings is one of the reasons for the upgrade and modernization of plants. Most governments around the world are imposing strict regulations to control the energy consumptions.

One trend in the market is increasing mergers and acquisitions. Most vendors of the global centrifugal pumps market are opting for long-term contracts due to heavy competition and fluctuating raw material prices. Therefore, vendors are opting for mergers and acquisitions to expand their business operations and tackle the competition.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw material prices. Unstable raw material prices affect the cost of production, and many prominent vendors are choosing a long-term contract with their suppliers to overcome the fluctuating raw material prices. This strategy is not feasible for small vendors who are adversely affected by the fluctuating raw material prices. Stainless steel, iron, bronze, and copper are major raw materials used for centrifugal pumps.



Key vendors:



Flowserve

ITT

Sulzer

KSB

Pentair

Other prominent vendors:



Atlas Copco

Dandong Colossus & Co

John Crane

EBARA Corporation

Siemens

Apex Pumps

Carver Pump

Dencil Pumps

KTR Kupplungstechnik

Castle Pumps



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Appendix



