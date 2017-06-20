

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President George W. Bush left the White House with disastrously low approval ratings, but the results of a new Gallup poll suggest his public image has continued to improve in his retirement.



The poll found that 59 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of Bush, up from 52 percent last year and well above the 35 percent seen at the start of his post-presidential years in March of 2009.



Gallup noted Bush's favorability is approaching that of former President Barack Obama, who measured at 63 percent in the poll.



Bush's image has improved among nearly all major demographic and political groups, although he continues to have a low favorability rating among young adults.



Meanwhile, Gallup said Obama's current favorable rating is similar to what was measured during the lame-duck period of his presidency, from mid-November of 2016 through January of 2017.



'Bush has not stirred much controversy, as he comments little on issues or candidates, and is usually in the news only for an occasional appearance on behalf of a pet cause or publicity about his newfound love of painting,' said Gallup Senior Editor Lydia Saad.



She added, 'Perhaps accordingly, his image has gradually recovered to a level not seen since a few months after he won re-election in 2004, mainly because of improved ratings from independents and Democrats.'



The Gallup survey of 1,009 adults was conducted June 7th through 11th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



