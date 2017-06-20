Global qPCR Market Research Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global qPCR Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts that the global qPCR market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Global qPCR Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increase in M&A. The vendors are competing for incorporating the latest technology in their product portfolio. The pace of technological innovation has slowed down in this market, which made difficult for the small and medium players to survive in the market with the consistent financial record. Even the big players are facing challenges to sustain with satisfactory profit margins.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in geriatric population. The growing life expectancy and declining fertility rates across many countries in the world, especially in Europe and the Americas, has resulted in the rise of the median age of the population. This has resulted in a relatively higher number of older people in these regions. The number of people above the age of 60 years almost tripled from 200 million in 1950 to over 600 million in 2000. The UN projects this number to touch two billion by 2050.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high pricing of products. The technological aspects and legality for qPCR system approvals involve high expenses, which means the qPCR products become costly. Most of the end-users such as research laboratories, academic institutes, and clinical research organizations have limited budgets, and sometimes research grants are very less, which limits the affordability of qPCR instruments and services.



Key vendors:



Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors:



altona Diagnostics

Cepheid

Roche Diagnostics

Promega

TATAA Biocenter

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market segmentation by application



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Decision framework



Part 08: Drivers and challenges



Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Key vendor analysis



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gxjpd6/global_qpcr

