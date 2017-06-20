Innovative Flexi-Rate Optical Transport Solution to Increase Capacity While Reducing Operating Costs

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced that nbn, the company building and operating Australia's national broadband network, has selected the Coriant CloudWave™ Optics solution to cost-efficiently scale its existing nationwide optical transport backbone network in response to growing demand for broadband network capacity.

The nbn transcontinental optical transport backbone (known as the Transit Network) spans over 60,000 kilometers of fiber and is built upon the Coriant hiT 7300 Packet Optical Transport Platform. The Transit Network allows nbn to connect the different nbn™ Multi Technology Mix access nodes to points where the traffic is transferred to service providers, known as Point of Interconnect (POI). The access nodes are the modern equivalent of a local telephone exchange and can be located many thousands of kilometers from their corresponding POI, of which there are 121.

The introduction of Coriant CloudWave™ Optics technology within the existing hiT 7300 network will provide nbn the ability to leverage the industry's latest advances in high-speed, low latency optical networking, including per-wavelength transmission at speeds of 200G and beyond.

Coriant CloudWave™ Optics is an innovative coherent optical transmission solution that supports software programmable high-speed throughput (100G/150G/200G) to lower cost per bit as networks scale. The flexible and highly compact line side interface solution will enable nbn to improve utilization of existing fiber resources by over 50% and increase capacity up to 45 Tbps per fiber link, while reducing CapEx and OpEx via reduced footprint, lower power consumption, and improved throughput density.

"Coriant's CloudWave™ solution will help us in scaling the nbn and connecting 8 million happy homes by 2020. Maximizing the performance of our fiber optic infrastructure is critical as we expand the capacity of the nbn network throughout Australia and enable residential and business customers to take full advantage of fast and reliable broadband," said Peter Ryan, Chief Network Engineering Officer at nbn

Deployment of the Coriant flexi-rate solution, which is scheduled to begin in 2017, will target high-traffic routes within the nationwide nbn backbone network.

"Keeping pace with end-user traffic demands while lower operating costs is a challenge shared by network operators and cloud providers around the world," said Petri Markkanen, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Coriant. "Our CloudWave Optics solution provides these operators a powerful toolkit to seamlessly scale to higher speeds while delivering proven ROI through lower power, reduced space, and improved reach performance."

About nbn

nbn is building a new and upgraded, fast wholesale broadband network to enable communities across Australia to access fast broadband from their retail service provider. Our goal is to connect eight million homes and businesses by 2020. Fast broadband like that delivered via the nbn™ network can provide a range of benefits for Australians such as opportunities to work from home, access to online education tools and options for on-demand entertainment. End-user experience, including the speeds actually achieved over the nbn™ network, depends on the technology over which services are delivered to your premises and some factors outside our control like equipment quality, software, broadband plans, signal reception and how the end-user's service provider designs its network. Access to your work network will depend on factors outside our control like your organization's IT policy and infrastructure.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of edge-to-core packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of end-user services, including 5G, IoT, and Internet video. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including Tier 1 mobile and fixed line service providers, web-scale Internet operators, data center operators, cable MSOs, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006400/en/

Contacts:

Coriant

Scott Larson, +1 978-250-3433

scott.larson@coriant.com