Global Wireless Chipset Market 2017-2021 - Increasing Emergence of Various Standards to Support IoT Devices - Research and Markets

The report forecasts that the global wireless chipset market to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Wireless Chipset Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of wireless chipsets.

One trend in the market is Li-Fi advanced wireless technologies. Li-Fi is one of the latest wireless communication technologies, which is likely to experience an increased adoption during the forecast period. Li-Fi uses light communication technology, which enables high-speed data transfer between devices.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing emergence of various standards to support IoT devices. Home automation, energy management, PCs, smartphones, and tablets use IoT applications. Any device can directly connect with another wireless-enabled device through the application server. It consists of IP networks that use protocols such as Bluetooth, Z-Wave, or ZigBee. IoT devices can sense the environment and communicate with each other in a connected environment.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is changing design architecture and form factors. Design issue of chipsets is one of the major challenges for the market. Several form factors are becoming available with the launch of new wireless connectivity technologies such as LTE. Thus, the wireless chip designs are becoming complex. Vendors are focusing on embedding the latest wireless connectivity, such as LTE and 5G, into the wireless chipsets, but these products are likely to take more time to get launched.

Key vendors:



Altair Semiconductor

Atmel

Broadcom

NXP Semiconductors

Gainspan

Intel

Qualcomm

Other prominent vendors:



Sequans Communications

Lattice Semiconductor

Silicon Laboratories

Texas Instruments

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by protocol



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



