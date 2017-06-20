Technavio analysts forecast the global cricket analysis software marketto grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalcricket analysis softwaremarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The growth of cricket in the European countries, such as Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, and Scotland, is expected to drive the growth of the cricket analysis software during the forecast period. Since these countries have put more focus on giving coaching to prepare skilled players for the future, a high demand for the cricket analysis software is obtained from cricket coaching and training institutes in these countries.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global cricket analysis software market:

Increasing need to improve competitive responsiveness

Cricket analysis software vendors are adopting the new customer-centric pricing strategies enabled by technological advances to survive and thrive in a competitive environment. A large number of vendors use value-based pricing models which are dependent on customer demand and value perception. Software price is based on the vendor's ability to offer differentiating value for the customer.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead enterprise application research analyst at Technavio, says, "The increased customer demands and pricing strategies have intensified competition in the business environment. This, in turn, has led to a growing need to accelerate processes that support the development of competitive strategies. The cricket analysis software also helps in sharing information with coaches, club members, and committee members

Rising adoption of cloud cricket analysis solutions

The market share of the on-premises cricket software is aggressively being taken over by single- and multi-tenant-hosted or cloud solutions. Apart from SMEs, SaaS-based solutions are being used by large enterprises as well. The free or freemium software available over the Internet provides increased flexibility to organizations using a cloud model.

"Investments and IT budgets allocation have a solid impact on a club's and league's performance. Effective investments and allocation of resources are essential to a club's success. The affordable pricing and planning of the cricket analysis software offered by providers in the market are likely to spur the demand for the sports software during the forecast period," adds Ishmeet.

Increased investments in cricket infrastructure

The large-scale investments made for the cricket infrastructure across the globe are likely to stimulate the IT investments for stadiums, sports associations, clubs, and leagues. Many of the major investments in cricket are happening in India and in some more regions, which increases the demand for the cricket analysis software during the forecast period.

LARSEN TOUBRO has begun work to make Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, India the biggest cricket stadium in the world in terms of seating capacity, surpassing Melbourne stadium with a capacity of nearly 100,000 people. The work for achieving this was started in 2016.

Top vendors:

Cricket-21

IBM

SAP

Sportingmindz Technology

SPORTSMECHANICS

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

