Tecore Networks, a pioneer supplier of innovative American-made mobile network infrastructure, today announced its attendance at the Paris International Air Show. Tecore is participating as part of the Maryland Department of Commerce Delegation from June 19-23, 2017.

Leading the delegation is Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, as well as Maryland Secretary of Commerce Michael Gill. A total of eight Maryland companies will join together to focus on increasing Maryland's standing in the global market.

"Our delegation is very impressed with the products and services Tecore has developed in Maryland, and I am proud that this innovative company has chosen to call our state home," said Governor Hogan. "We welcome Tecore's partnership, and are excited to have them as part of our trade mission."

"Tecore is proud to be representing the state of Maryland on the international stage in Paris this week. We are eager to work with the state government in advancing Maryland commerce and appreciate the support of the Maryland Department of Commerce in this endeavor," said Jay Salkini, Founder CEO of Tecore Networks. The telecommunication company's featured product at the air show will be the LYNXTM. The highly portable system is the smallest in the company's line of Network in a Box® (NIB) solutions for commercial, government, and military markets. The communications infrastructure provides 4G LTE wireless services for rapidly deployable communications for airborne, ground and maritime deployments.

Tecore has made an impact in the state of Maryland with its Intelligent Network Access Controller (iNAC™). Deployed in Maryland's largest city, Baltimore, is the company's cellular interdiction technology, which prevents communications from contraband devices before they occur. Serving the Metropolitan Transition Center (MTC) and the Baltimore City Detention Center (BCDC), Tecore's iNAC provides one square block of coverage which prevents contraband cell phone activity.

Tecore executives will be available to discuss their secure, scalable, mobile wireless solutions in Hall 3, Booth A8 the Paris-Le Bourget Airport. To obtain additional information, visit: www.tecore.com or contact sales@tecore.com.

