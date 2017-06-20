sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20,578  Euro		+0,327
+1,61 %
WKN: 883100 ISIN: US6907684038 Ticker-Symbol: OIL 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OWENS-ILLINOIS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,563
20,77
22:29
20,607
20,708
22:01
20.06.2017 | 22:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                           
(567) 336-5128                          
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com (mailto:alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com)

O-I Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings
Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (June 20, 2017) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its second quarter 2017 conference call and webcast for Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company's news release for the second quarter 2017 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Monday, July 31.

What:         O-I Conference Call and Webcast
Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors), when the earnings news release is issued.

When:        Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where:       http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar (http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar)

The webcast will be archived at http://www.o-i.com/investors/ (http://www.o-i.com/investors/) until August 2018. 

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on August 1. Ask for the O-I conference call.


###

About O-I
Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.7 billion in 2016 and employs more than 27,000 people at 79 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).


O-I Logo (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2114553/804509.jpg)
O-I 2Q 2017 Earnings Call and Webcast (http://hugin.info/150659/R/2114553/804508.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Owens-Illinois, Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)