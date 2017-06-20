Owens-Illinois, Inc.: O-I Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

For more information, contact:

Sasha Sekpeh

O-I Investor Relations

(567) 336-5128

alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com (mailto:alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com)

O-I Announces Second Quarter 2017 Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (June 20, 2017) - Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) has scheduled its second quarter 2017 conference call and webcast for Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 8 a.m. EDT. The Company's news release for the second quarter 2017 earnings will be issued after the market closes on Monday, July 31.

What: O-I Conference Call and Webcast

Earnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors (http://www.o-i.com/investors) , when the earnings news release is issued.

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at 8 a.m. EDT

Where: http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar (http://investors.o-i.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=88324&p=irol-calendar)

The webcast will be archived at http://www.o-i.com/investors/ (http://www.o-i.com/investors/) until August 2018.

To participate in the event via conference call, dial 1-888-733-1701 (U.S. and Canada) or 706-634-4943 (International) by 7:50 a.m. EDT, on August 1. Ask for the O-I conference call.





About O-I

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is the world's largest glass container manufacturer and preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. The Company had revenues of $6.7 billion in 2016 and employs more than 27,000 people at 79 plants in 23 countries. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, O-I delivers safe, sustainable, pure, iconic, brand-building glass packaging to a growing global marketplace. For more information, visit o-i.com (http://www.o-i.com/).





