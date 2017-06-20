ST. LOUIS, MO--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Financial Services & Real Estate Conference on Thursday, June 22, 2017, at The St. Regis New York in New York City. Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to present at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time.

A copy of the presentation materials will be made available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.stifel.com, on June 21, 2017. Additionally, a live audio webcast will be available directly through the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.stifel.com, on June 22, 2017. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay will also be available through the above-referenced website following the completion of the presentation for a period of 14 days. The presentation may include forward-looking statements.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated; Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; Century Securities Associates, Inc.; and Eaton Partners, LLC, and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank & Trust offers a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit www.stifel.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Joel Jeffrey

(212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com