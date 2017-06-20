

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corporation (FDX) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.15 billion, or $4.25 per share. This was up from $0.90 billion, or $3.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $15.7 billion. This was up from $13.0 billion last year.



FedEx Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $1.15 Bln. vs. $0.90 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.8% -EPS (Q4): $4.25 vs. $3.30 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.8% -Analysts Estimate: $3.88 -Revenue (Q4): $15.7 Bln vs. $13.0 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.8%



