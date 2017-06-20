

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Red Hat Inc. (RHT) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $101.70 million, or $0.56 per share. This was higher than $92.18 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.2% to $676.80 million. This was up from $567.90 million last year.



Red Hat Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $101.70 Mln. vs. $92.18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.56 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $676.80 Mln vs. $567.90 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $695 - $702 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.66 - $2.70 Full year revenue guidance: $2.785 - $2.825 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX