Technavio analysts forecast the global dermal filler marketto grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006373/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global dermal filler market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globaldermal fillermarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, Technavio analysts have used the revenue generated from the dermal filler products.

Combination therapies of facial rejuvenation products will also attract customers to adopt dermal fillers for facial aesthetic procedures in future. For instance, physicians are using botulinum toxin in combination with chemical peels and dermal fillers to improve facial rejuvenation outcomes.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global dermal filler market:

Shift from invasive to minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures

Minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures are the techniques that limit the size of incisions and therefore lessens pain and scarring, speedy recoveries, and reduces the incidence of post-surgical complications, such as adhesions and wound dehiscence. There has been an increase in the popularity of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures such as facial rejuvenation and liposuction.

Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness research analyst at Technavio, says, "Emerging economies have seen a phenomenal increase in the availability of advanced medical treatments during the last few years because of the increased business expansion of the leading vendors into these markets. The partnership business options, such as licensing, collaboration, and franchising between vendors and healthcare clinics, have led to the establishment of many laser clinics

Increasing awareness about anti-aging measures

With the growing beauty consciousness among people, numerous people are becoming informed about anti-aging measures such as dermal fillers. The number of people undergoing aesthetic procedures for a youthful appearance has increased in the recent past. The US, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, and Spain are the countries performing highest number of cosmetic procedures.

"Dermal filler is the fastest growing segment in the facial aesthetics market. It is gaining popularity rapidly due to its advantages and increasing awareness. Longer-lasting dermal fillers help to minimize deeper lines and creases," adds Amber.

Growing acceptance of medical aesthetics

Medical aesthetics is a clinical sub-specialty segment focusing on improving the appearance of an individual through cosmetic treatments. Cosmetic surgery has been evolved from the traditional concept of being a risky and needless procedure demanded by beauty conscious women to a highly specialized and advanced niche of plastic surgery that helps people to attain desired looks with fewer risks and greater affordability.

In the past, cosmetic surgeries in countries such as India were considered as taboo and associated with only celebrities and affluent classes. However, today, these operations are increasingly becoming popular and are being undertaken by the middle-class as well.

Top vendors:

Allergan

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical

Browse Related Reports:

Global Cord Blood Banking Services Market 2017-2021

Global Long-Term Care Market 2017-2021

Global Non-surgical Cosmetic Procedures Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like outdoor gear lab equipment, and agricultural equipment. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006373/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com