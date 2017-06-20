Global Diaper Market 2017-2021 - Rapid Adoption of Baby Diapers in Developing Regions

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Diaper Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global diaper market to grow at a CAGR of 5.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Diaper Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

One trend in the market is ultra-thin diaper design. Consumers are increasingly looking for diapers that are comfortable, rash proof, and easy to wear. One of the recent trends in the diaper market is the availability of ultra-thin diapers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid adoption of baby diapers in developing regions. The global diaper market is witnessing rapid growth due to high birth rates in developing countries like India, China, and the Middle East countries. The rise in awareness regarding baby health and hygiene and the increase in disposable income are the key aspects contributing to the growth of the market. Technological advances and innovations in the material and design of diapers have resulted in the introduction of several novel products with superior properties.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is raw material shortage. The manufacture of diapers requires materials like acrylic acid, which is used to produce superabsorbent diapers. Manufacturers source the material at high prices in order to meet the increasing demands of diapers from consumers. The shortage of raw materials causes financial problems for manufacturers. It restricts the growth of the manufacturers and reduces the profit margin of the vendors during the forecast period.

Key vendors:



Kao

Kimberly-Clark

P&G

SCA

Unicharm

Other prominent vendors:



Cotton Babies

Covidien

Evergreen World

Fisher-Price

Hypermarcas

Medline Industries

Philips

Ontex International

GroVia

KCK Industries

First Quality

Drylock Technologies

Attends Healthcare Group

Associated Hygienic Products

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Market segmentation by product



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Key leading countries



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ptrbqt/global_diaper

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716